Syrian Anti-air Defense Activated against 'Hostile Targets' near Damascus

The Syrian army activated its air defenses late Monday against "hostile targets" near the capital Damascus, the official news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported there were Israeli air raids on the southern province of Quneitra and on Boukamal city, near the Iraqi border in the northeast.

The Observatory also said that earlier, dawn air raids on Boukamal had killed 15 people.

The Israeli army meanwhile said that it had used fighter jets, attack helicopters and other warplanes late Monday to hit Syrian military targets in the south of the country.

It is unusual for Israel to publicly claim such attacks.

Israel said it was in response to an attempt by four men to lay explosives near the Israeli-occupied sector of the Golan Heights.

Since 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria, targeting government troops and allied Iranian and Hizbullah forces and vowing to end Iran's military presence in Syria.