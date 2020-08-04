New FM Assumes Duties at Ministry
Newly-appointed Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe assumed his duties on Tuesday, which he was duly handed over by his predecessor Nasif Hitti who stepped down from office on Monday.
At the Foreign Ministry, Wehbe vowed that his ministry would work on the government's plan to return Syrian refugees back to their homeland.
He also highlighted commitment to rejecting the resettlement of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, as well as to securing their repatriation.
Moreover, Wehbe stressed on Lebanon's commitment to the implementation of UN resolution 1701, condemning the Israeli violations of the Lebanese sovereignty.
Yes he will be John, undoubtedly he will bring back Lebanons prominence and probalby get a permanent seat at the UN He will also eradicate Cholera and turn the economy around and the Lira will have a $1,500 value. Alternatively he could do the Iranian government another favor and sit on his ass and do nothing yet claim he was being held back.....
So, he is also taking the chair sitting on his butt and doing nothing. His points are nothing more than talking points---not action.
Something to write on his CV I guess.