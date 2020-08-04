New FM Assumes Duties at Ministry

Newly-appointed Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe assumed his duties on Tuesday, which he was duly handed over by his predecessor Nasif Hitti who stepped down from office on Monday.

At the Foreign Ministry, Wehbe vowed that his ministry would work on the government's plan to return Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

He also highlighted commitment to rejecting the resettlement of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, as well as to securing their repatriation.

Moreover, Wehbe stressed on Lebanon's commitment to the implementation of UN resolution 1701, condemning the Israeli violations of the Lebanese sovereignty.