Rafik Hariri Hospital Clarifies Number of COVID-19 Beds

The state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital on Tuesday denied reports claiming that it had stopped receiving coronavirus patients after running out of beds designated for COVID-19 treatment.

“The hospital’s administration would like to clarify that it is still receiving coronavirus patients and suspected cases in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Lebanese Red Cross,” it said in a statement.

It noted that it currently has 80 beds dedicated to COVID-19 cases of which 55 are occupied. It also has 23 beds for critical coronavirus cases of which 19 are occupied.