France Offers Lebanon 'Assistance' after Beirut Blasts

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday that France stood "alongside Lebanon" and was ready to help it after the powerful explosions that rocked Beirut.

"France stands and will always stand by the side of Lebanon and the Lebanese. It is ready to provide assistance according to the needs expressed by the Lebanese authorities," he said in a tweet.

French President Emmanuel Macron said French aid and resources were being sent to Lebanon.

Two enormous explosions rocked Beirut's port on Tuesday, killing at least 50 people and wounding thousands.