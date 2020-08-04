Diab Says Those Responsible for Beirut 'Catastrophe' Will 'Pay Price'
Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed Tuesday that those responsible for two massive blasts in Beirut's port, which killed at least 50 people and injured thousands, would be held to account.
"What happened today will not pass without accountability. Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price," Diab said in a televised address.
Diab also appealed for international assistance to help Lebanon, which is already mired in its worst economic crisis in decades.
"I am sending an urgent appeal to all countries that are friends and brothers and love Lebanon, to stand by its side and help us treat these deep wounds," the prime minister said.
A senior security official said earlier that the explosions that shook the entire capital could be due to "explosive materials" confiscated and stored in a warehouse "for years."
Diab in his speech promised announcements about "this dangerous warehouse that has been in existence for six years, since 2014."
