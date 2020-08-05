Aoun Addresses Nation after Beirut Blast

President Michel Aoun said authorities in Lebanon are determined to proceed with investigations and uncover the circumstances that caused the devastating Beirut port blast that left 80 dead and more than 3000 injured.

Aoun said the High Relief Committee will assess the damages and provide the necessary assistance.

He said "severe punishment measures" will be brought upon parties responsible for the blast.

Turning to outside assistance, Aoun said: "We call for assistance in treating the injured and repairing the damage to the port and the capital."

A blast in Beirut port on Tuesday killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands.

Smoke was still rising from the port Wednesday morning. Major downtown streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out.

Lebanese Red Cross official George Kettaneh said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded, and said the toll could rise further.