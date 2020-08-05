Aoun Addresses Nation after Beirut Blast
President Michel Aoun said authorities in Lebanon are determined to proceed with investigations and uncover the circumstances that caused the devastating Beirut port blast that left 80 dead and more than 3000 injured.
Aoun said the High Relief Committee will assess the damages and provide the necessary assistance.
He said "severe punishment measures" will be brought upon parties responsible for the blast.
Turning to outside assistance, Aoun said: "We call for assistance in treating the injured and repairing the damage to the port and the capital."
A blast in Beirut port on Tuesday killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands.
Smoke was still rising from the port Wednesday morning. Major downtown streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out.
Lebanese Red Cross official George Kettaneh said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded, and said the toll could rise further.
Excellent, the damage is in the Billions, so may we ask where will you get that money from? rest assured no cash donations will be provided by the World as they know you and your government are a bunch of thieves that would loot the money, as you have done in the past. Do your country that is bleeding from the core a favor and wear your favorite pajamas and leave and this time make it for good
Even at a time like this he can't speak from the heart and needs to read it off a computer screen. Useless senile fool.
Wakey-wakey Mr president time to make a speech, try to look lively-ish. But seriously people stop making fun or our strong Christian president. He's putting in a solid 3 hour shift every single day, not in a row of course, that would be crazy. He would easily be the hardest working inmate in any geriatrics hospital, anywhere on the planet, where all the residents are in a perpetual vegetated state.
Investigations should be done from international parties that know their stuff and aren't politically involved in this country. It would just be another nail in the coffin for him if some random worker gets the blame and all the political forces get off scot free. Everyone knows that the politicians put their hands into the ports and airports for their own benefit, and we should start with whatever party permitted that African ship to offload its defective cargo and go from there.
Oh, you believe the official story? You should go down and live in Shebaa with all the other sheep.
It's all lip service for the fu$%king sheep. I refuse to blame the politicians anymore it is the sheep who are supporting them and continue to support them. God Bless Lebanon
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.
Even if the government had a legitimate investigation, it is powerless to do anything to Hezbollah, which is the de facto operator of the port. Hezbollah controls the armed forces, so they are the government and parliament is the shadow government.