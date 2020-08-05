Macron to Travel to Lebanon Thursday after Beirut Blasts, Says French Presidency
President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Beirut Thursday to "meet all political actors" following the blasts that devastated the Lebanese capital, the French presidency said.
Macron will meet his counterpart Michel Aoun, whom he called late Tuesday, as well as Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the Elysee announced as France prepared to send three planes with search and rescue personnel and medical equipment to the ravaged city.
0005 August 2020, 15:04
Trump do not phone to the only cristhians president in all Arab world after what is happening in Beirute!!!?? Usa is a terrorist nation, the trump administration wants to exterminated the cristhians communities like they done in Iraq... USA of Meca!!!