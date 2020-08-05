Govt. Seeks House Arrest for Officials over Beirut Blast
The government on Wednesday said it wanted officials placed under house arrest over a cataclysmic Beirut blast, as it announced a two-week state of emergency in the capital.
"We call on the military leadership to impose house arrest on all those who organized the storage of ammonium nitrate" at Beirut's port, Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said, referring to the substance that sparked Tuesday's massive explosion.
The blast killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands more, leading Abdul Samad to announce a two-week state of emergency with immediate effect.
This a joke, why house arrest and why only them? The sheep need to storm the politicians homes and drag them to the streets and dispense some street justice.
these clowns did mor damage to Lebanon than Israel did in the 2006 war!!!
Stop scapegoating, everyone knows who holds the keys to the port. Hint: it's the same party that holds the keys to this government.
Abbas ibn Abu 3adass (ra7amahu allahu) did it I have google earth pictures as proof. What a joke this so called government has been the worst ever in Lebanons history.
Hmmm, I thought there were 2 explosions. The first and smaller one which was caused by an attack on an ammunition depot and created a massive fire which caused the second explosion when the fire reached the "substance" in another depot.
...but what do I know? I am just but a peasant living abroad who doesn't know how to count to 10.
RIP to all the innocents who lost their lives and deepest and sincerest condolences to their loved ones!
To the LIVING and the INJURED, you are LEBANESE, you have endured and suffered forever and a day, yet you continue to rise. I know you will rise again! May GOD smile upon you.
Typical third world incapable corrupt governments....always reactionary rather than proactive.