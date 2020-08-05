Govt. Seeks House Arrest for Officials over Beirut Blast

The government on Wednesday said it wanted officials placed under house arrest over a cataclysmic Beirut blast, as it announced a two-week state of emergency in the capital.

"We call on the military leadership to impose house arrest on all those who organized the storage of ammonium nitrate" at Beirut's port, Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said, referring to the substance that sparked Tuesday's massive explosion.

The blast killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands more, leading Abdul Samad to announce a two-week state of emergency with immediate effect.