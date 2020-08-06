Mobile version

'Good Chance' of Finding Beirut Survivors, Says French Rescue Team

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 August 2020, 13:34
There is a "good chance" of finding survivors of the Beirut port explosion, especially a group believed to be trapped in a room under the rubble, a French rescuer said Thursday.

"We are looking for seven or eight missing people, who could be stuck in a control room buried by the explosion," said a colonel leading a rescue team that arrived in Lebanon late on Wednesday.

"We think there is a good chance of finding... people alive," he told French President Emmanuel Macron as he surveyed the scene of Tuesday's explosion that killed more than 100 people. 

