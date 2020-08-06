Macron Meets Aoun, Berri, Diab, Urges 'Fast, Transparent' Blast Probe

French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting Thursday at the Baabda Palace with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Macron urged “transparent and fast” investigation into the catastrophic explosion that rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday, killing at least 137 people, injuring around 5,000 and leaving dozens missing while causing massive material damage across the capital.

“I spoke to the three presidents very frankly and initiatives must be taken to reform, stop corruption and fix electricity,” the French leader added.

He also said that the economic and financial crisis requires “strong political initiatives.”

A joint statement issued after the meeting said Aoun stressed “firm determination to identify the causes of this tragedy-crime and those behind it and to hand them the appropriate penalties,” underlining that “this is the priority today.”