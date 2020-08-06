Jumblat Urges Int'l Probe, Says Won't Let FPM, Hizbullah Control Parliament

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Thursday called for tasking an international panel of inquiry with probing the mega-blast that rocked Beirut’s port, as he stressed that the Democratic Gathering bloc will not resign from parliament.

“We do not whatsoever believe in a local investigation commission and there is total lack of confidence that this government can unveil the truth. That’s why we demand an international investigation commission to unveil the truth,” Jumblat said at a press conference.

“The Democratic Gathering led by MP Taymour Jumblat has decided to stay in parliament and it calls for new elections based on a non-sectarian law and individual electorates,” Jumblat added.

The PSP leader said the bloc has decided to maintain its presence in parliament “because the resignation of the Democratic Gathering’s eight MPs would allow the Aounist axis and Hizbullah to fully control the legislature.”

“We will stay in parliament to try and block any additional laws aimed at seizing the country’s assets,” Jumblat added.

He said there should “real control of ports and border crossings,” while urging a “neutral government.”

“This is a hostile government on all levels,” Jumblat added, slamming it as a “ruling gang.”

Asked about calls by segments of citizens for the resignation of President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Jumblat said: “When the other forces, especially Christians, unite over the demand of Michel Aoun’s resignation, led by (Maronite) Patriarch (Beshara) al-Rahi, we would then join those forces.”

“As for Diab, he is a voracious wolf and a nobody,” the PSP leader added.