Nasrallah Denies Storing Arms at Beirut Port, Calls for Benefiting from Int'l Support
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday categorically and strongly denied the presence of any arms or ammonium nitrate belonging to Hizbullah at the site of the deadly mega-blast that rocked Beirut’s port and devastated parts of the capital.
"We have nothing in the port: not an arms depot, nor a missile depot nor missiles nor rifles nor bombs nor bullets nor ammonium nitrate," said Nasrallah in a televised address, adding that the investigation can prove his rebuttal.
“The official authorities said there were no arms or missiles, but rather ammonium nitrate,” Nasrallah said, noting that the story of how the ammonium nitrate had been stored at the port since several years is well-known.
“Those who insisted that there was a Hizbullah arms depot sought to tell the Lebanese people that Hizbullah is to blame and this is a false accusation,” he added.
He also stressed that Hizbullah “does not run or control Beirut's port and it does not interfere in it.”
“We might have knowledge of what exists at Haifa's port (in northern Israel), but not at Beirut's port, because this is not our responsibility,” Nasrallah added.
Nasrallah also noted that the “technical probe” does not need a long time, hoping the result will be known soon.
Describing the cataclysmic explosion as a “major catastrophe and humanitarian tragedy,” Nasrallah said it has “major humanitarian, health and economic consequences,” urging an “extraordinary approach” in dealing with the fallout.
“The destruction of Beirut's port will aggravate Lebanon's crisis at all levels,” he said, while lauding the popular solidarity that the Lebanese showed after the tragedy.
“The blast was cross-confessional and there are martyrs from all sects… The destruction of Beirut's port will aggravate Lebanon's crisis at all levels,” Nasrallah added.
Thanking all the countries that sent aid to Lebanon, Nasrallah said his country “looks positively to every visit to this country during this period,” in an apparent reference to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Lebanon on Thursday.
As for the investigation, Nasrallah said “the approach towards this incident would decide whether or not there is hope in building a state in Lebanon.”
“It is unacceptable to politicize or sectarianize this incident which affected all people,” Hizbullah’s leader added, suggesting that “all security agencies can take part in a joint investigation.”
“If all Lebanese trust the Lebanese military institution, it should be tasked with the probe,” he said.
Nasrallah stressed that “there should be a firm and strong probe and anyone involved must be held accountable, regardless of their positions.”
As for the political situation, Hizbullah’s secretary-general said the parties in any country would suspend their disputes whenever a catastrophe happens.
“Unfortunately in Lebanon, from the very first moments after the incident, some media outlets and political forces claimed that what exploded at Beirut's port was a Hizbullah arms depot,” he said.
“Most of those who endorsed such claims have backpedaled on them, except for some Lebanese and Arab media outlets,” he added.
Lamenting that there has been “political exploitation of the incident,” Nasrallah stressed that Hizbullah does not want to engage in any debates with anyone.
“This is a moment for solidarity and cooperation,” he said.
“The resistance, through its credibility and the Lebanese people's confidence in it and its national and regional position, is bigger than being affected by some liars, instigators and those pushing for civil war,” Nasrallah emphasized.
“I tell all those who tried to start a battle with us based on this incident that they will not achieve any result,” he said.
-
07 August 2020, 18:24
Nasrallah: The resistance, through its credibility and the Lebanese people's confidence in it and its national and regional position, is bigger than being affected by some liars, instigators and those pushing for civil war.
-
07 August 2020, 18:22
Nasrallah: From the womb of the tragedy, chances can be born, and the international approach towards the recent incident is a chance that must be seized by the Lebanese state and people.
-
07 August 2020, 18:17
Nasrallah: Had it not been for the sea, Beirut would have been entirely destroyed.
-
07 August 2020, 18:11
Nasrallah: I'm one of those who believe that the approach towards this incident would decide whether or not there is hope in building a state in Lebanon.
-
07 August 2020, 18:09
Nasrallah: It is unacceptable to politicize or sectarianize this incident which affected all people.
-
07 August 2020, 18:08
Nasrallah: The same as the incident is extraordinary, the Lebanese state's approach will be fateful.
-
07 August 2020, 18:07
Nasrallah: All security agencies can take part in a joint investigation.
-
07 August 2020, 18:07
Nasrallah: If all Lebanese trust the Lebanese military institution, it should be tasked with the probe.
-
07 August 2020, 18:05
Nasrallah: There should be a firm and strong probe and anyone involved must be held accountable, regardless of their positions.
-
07 August 2020, 18:02
Nasrallah: The most important point is investigation and accountability.
-
07 August 2020, 18:01
Nasrallah: I don't want to engage in any debates with anyone. This is a moment for solidarity and cooperation.
-
07 August 2020, 18:00
Nasrallah: We might have knowledge of what exists at Haifa's port, but not at Beirut's port, because this is not our responsibility.
-
07 August 2020, 18:00
Nasrallah: We have witnessed political exploitation of the incident.
-
07 August 2020, 17:59
Nasrallah: The technical probe does not need a long time and hopefully the result will be known soon.
-
07 August 2020, 17:59
Nasrallah: Hizbullah does not run or control Beirut's port and it does not interfere in it.
-
07 August 2020, 17:57
Nasrallah: Most of those who endorsed such claims have backpedalled on them, except for some Lebanese and Arab media outlets.
-
07 August 2020, 17:55
Nasrallah categorically and strongly denied the presence of any Hizbullah arms, missiles or ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port, saying the probe can prove that.
-
07 August 2020, 17:52
Nasrallah: We have been affected and members and supporters of Hizbullah were martyred.
-
07 August 2020, 17:52
Nasrallah: Those who insisted that there was a Hizbullah arms depot sought to tell the Lebanese people that Hizbullah is to blame and this is a false accusation.
-
07 August 2020, 17:51
Nasrallah: The official authorities said there were no arms or missiles, but rather ammonium nitrate.
-
07 August 2020, 17:49
Nasrallah: Unfortunately in Lebanon, from the very first moments after the incident, some media outlets and political forces claimed that what exploded at Beirut's port was a Hizbullah arms depot.
-
07 August 2020, 17:47
Nasrallah: The parties in any country would suspend their disputes whenever a catastrophe happens.
-
07 August 2020, 17:45
Nasrallah: We look positively to every visit to this country during this period.
-
07 August 2020, 17:44
Nasrallah: We thank all the countries that sent aid.
-
07 August 2020, 17:43
Nasrallah: The entire country was besieged by the Americans and not only a single party.
-
07 August 2020, 17:43
Nasrallah lauded the popular solidarity in the wake of the Beirut port blast.
-
07 August 2020, 17:42
Nasrallah: The destruction of Beirut's port will aggravate Lebanon's crisis at all levels.
-
07 August 2020, 17:37
Nasrallah: This incident requires an extraordinary approach.
-
07 August 2020, 17:35
Nasrallah: The blast was cross-confessional and there are martyrs from all sects.
-
07 August 2020, 17:34
Nasrallah: I offer condolences to all the families of the martyrs.
-
07 August 2020, 17:34
Nasrallah: We are before an incident that has major humanitarian, health and economic consequences.
-
07 August 2020, 17:31
Nasrallah: Today I will talk about a single topic, which is the major catastrophe and humanitarian tragedy.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
God bless hezbollah aka the Lebanese Army for protecting us from all evil including Ammonium Nitrate and other high intensity explosives used in the manufacture of high precision missiles.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
Immediate focus before evidence hidden and people who know assassinated is to confirm if there was any HizbIran arm storage at the port that contributed to Nitrate explosion so Iran and Hizb can be sued for full direct and indirect damage. All honest lawyers should volunteer their time for this cause to restore a grain of justice. If Hizb/Iran found guilty or partially guilty, If Hizb/Iran found guilty, an international tribunal can link all future oil income of Iran to pay retribution similar to what Iraq oil revenue was used to pay reparation to Kuwait and the process managed by international organization.
Let us remember Iran criminal regime denied shooting down the Ukrainian plane killing its own people until it could no longer lies in face of the evidences. Same here, let the evidence rule but we must act quick before they are destroyed!
This is a Vichy government in the pocket of a criminal organization created, armed and indoctrinated by a Foreign power to serve as an attack dog to the Iranian Junta and a bargaining chip for Iran while in the process destroying Lebanon and its institutions. It is the responsibility of every Lebanese and the true resistance to rid Lebanon of this Vichy government and the puppet president that sold Lebanon for 30 pieces of silver.
Honestly, wtf is the point of his speech. No one outside his minions believes what he says and he isn't saying anything useful or relevent.
"Hizbullah does not run or control Beirut's port and it does not interfere in it"
look Sorry... zero credibility... all merchants in this country who import goods know EXACTLY who runs the port... The rat keeps making fun of us... as if we were complete idiots... Enough!
He knows the port of Haifa more than the port of Beirut!
What a lying fuck!
His people in the mukhabarat and Amal were probably providing him with the explosives from the port, this is why they don’t want an international investigation.
Aoun wants an international investigation in the central bank but not in the port
And STOP calling yourself the "Resistance"!! Where is your "Resistance"?? What and who do you resist to?? Yemenis is Yemen! Iraquis in Iraq!? Syrians in Syria!? Tfehhhh!
May they rest in Peace.
https://scontent.fymy1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/117291569_10157900645852968_4897044161986226765_n.jpg?_nc_cat=110&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=rGvCR8jrcngAX9zDUSa&_nc_ht=scontent.fymy1-2.fna&oh=bd2a2f747d04cc1c3df5ff8370dc7b0a&oe=5F543406
Your people control the port! Will one of you be arrested for once in Lebanese History!!???
lol @ 'The resistance, through its credibility and the Lebanese people's confidence in it'
Before they broadcast this BS hassin's thugs on moped arrived in Martyrs Square and threw stones at the volunteers helping with the cleanup there. The filth of the bee2at al hadinat are the lowest form of life on the face earth.
.
I wont waste my breath on this Iranian/Syrian boot licking slave but I would say this, you are a coward, get out of the sewer you are hiding in first you coward, tfeh 3ala Da2nak ya watee.