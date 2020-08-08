Abul Gheit: Will Mobilize Arab Assistance for Lebanon after Beirut Blast

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul Gheit arrived in Beirut on Saturday in a show of solidarity and to discuss assistance for Lebanon after the devastating mega-blast in Beirut that left many dead and tens of families homeless.

“The Lebanese are strong in spite of the mega catastrophe that hit your country. The Arab League is ready to mobilize Arab efforts to provide assistance to Lebanon after the Beirut port explosion,” Abul Gheit told President Michel Aoun during a meeting at Baabda Palace after his arrival.

The official said he will take part in Sunday’s international conference call, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, for donors organizing aid for Lebanon after the giant explosion in Beirut.

In remarks to reporters upon his arrival at the airport, Abul Gheit stressed that “solidarity” between Lebanon’s senior officials and between the Lebanese is necessary during this difficult time.

He said “the Lebanese must stand firm together to face the situation and the Arab League is here to help.”

"You cannot imagine the sorrow and interaction of the Arab world with Lebanon in the last three days,” noted Abul Gheit.