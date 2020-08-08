Diab Says to Propose Early Elections, Ready to Stay in Post for 2 Months
Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Saturday he will introduce a draft bill proposing early elections for the crisis-stricken country.
In a televised speech, Diab called on all political parties to put their disagreements aside and work together.
He said he is ready to stay in the post for two months to allow for politicians to work together on implementing structural reforms.
He added that he will propose early elections during a Cabinet session on Monday.
God bless PM Diab and hezbollah for protecting Lebanon from all evil be it domestic or foreign.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
Do you even hear yourself talking? Have you not seen what those people you're defending did to this country? Did you hear about the explosion that happened a few days ago? Do you call this defending the country? Do you seriously think that blowing up half of the city amounts to defending the country? So this is your slogan? Chia Chia instead of Lebanon Lebanon?
That was sarcasm ramezg...
He added that he will propose early elections during a Cabinet session on Monday.
Why the rush, take you time إذا مش التنين، الخميس