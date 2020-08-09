Policeman Dies during Beirut Protest after 'Assault'
A policeman died during Beirut's protests on Saturday, following an assault by "murderous rioters," the Internal Security Forces said.
"A member of the Internal Security Forces died while ... helping people trapped inside the Le Gray hotel," the police force said on Twitter.
It "came after he was assaulted by a number of murderous rioters, which led him to fall and die," the statement added, without providing additional details.
And the government murdered and has been murdering as did the syrians and the hizbi pigs...so your point is if a police man dies exactly what?
Decent cops and army men should refuse to participate in the repressive measures against anti corruption demonstrators. As for Berri’s imperial guard, they can all die, they’re all Amal militiamen.
the first vitim after Macron efects in Lebanon...when the dogs of meca and druzes atack the foreign ministery...the Message of Macron was clear...