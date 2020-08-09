Geagea Says LF Seeking Enough MP Resignations to Force Early Polls

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday said his party is trying to secure enough parliament resignations in order to force early elections.

“In addition to the ongoing relief efforts in Beirut, we are currently working on rescuing the republic through ridding it of this parliament,” Geagea said in a tweet.

“We are conducting the necessary contacts and carry out intensive efforts to secure enough resignations to reach early parliamentary elections as soon as possible,” he added.

Six of the parliament's 128 members have announced their resignations since Saturday -- the three legislators of the Kataeb Party in addition to Marwan Hamadeh of the Democratic Gathering and the independents Paula Yacoubian and Neemat Frem.

The Lebanese Forces has fifteen seats in parliament.