Geagea Says LF Seeking Enough MP Resignations to Force Early Polls
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday said his party is trying to secure enough parliament resignations in order to force early elections.
“In addition to the ongoing relief efforts in Beirut, we are currently working on rescuing the republic through ridding it of this parliament,” Geagea said in a tweet.
“We are conducting the necessary contacts and carry out intensive efforts to secure enough resignations to reach early parliamentary elections as soon as possible,” he added.
Six of the parliament's 128 members have announced their resignations since Saturday -- the three legislators of the Kataeb Party in addition to Marwan Hamadeh of the Democratic Gathering and the independents Paula Yacoubian and Neemat Frem.
The Lebanese Forces has fifteen seats in parliament.
Geagea is a politician that atacks the head of cristhians in the lebanese politics sistem and suport that the nitrate of amonium must stay in Lebanon the time they want...pardon, the meca refugies...
Geagea defend a government and a president that integrat the meca refugies...Geageas defends the harakiri for the cristhians in name of meca
Trigger an election without a new electoral law means only 2 thing. Replace current majority with opposing majority. In other words, nothing will change. Hariri , graves back in majority since the from will lose a couple of MPs. Berri, Hizb and jumblat's blocks will remain unchanged. Back to bickering and stalling reform. Hariri will be back as the Savior to rebuild Beirut. Lebanese will enjoy the pumped $$$ in term of assistant to rebuild Lebanon. The debt will grow further. History repeats itself. Good luck!
The whole system needs to change---add term/age limits and remove bank secrecy and immunity from ALL Mp's, ministers and their families. If the same people are re-elected, nothing really changes.
I have the utmost respect and deepest appreciation for Mrs. awireless for its thorough of lebanese politics, reform, and history.
Anyone MP, Minister, head of Parliament who has been in office 30+ years should not be allowed to run for office.
4 terms MAX for MPs.
term limit for Speaker of 4 terms if they get reelected by the chamber.
make the PM office an elected office.
NO Minister/PM can be a member of Parliament.
Voting law that no one should have any issue with and if they do items they want sectarianism to continue, is ONE MAN ONE VOTE. No more list, no more preferential vote, no more nothing. Based on the Qada. majority with votes wins. No percentage voting.
Governors, Judges, should all face the public in elections. No more appointments.
Presidential term should dropped down to 4 years with option for second term and that's it.
Lower voting age to 18
Just some of my ideas.