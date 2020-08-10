Geagea Promises 'Major Stance', Says Govt. Resignation Useless

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Monday announced that the country is “hours away from a major stance.”

Geagea also considered that the government’s looming resignation would be “useless” because “those who formed this government will form the next government and consequently we will stay in our place.”

“That’s why our objective is to resolve the core of the problem, which is in parliament,” the LF leader added, calling for “early parliamentary elections under the current (electoral) law.”

Geagea voiced his stances following a meeting with a delegation from the Progressive Socialist Party.

On Sunday, he said his party was trying to secure enough resignations in order to force early polls.