Minister Says 'Whole Govt. Resigned', Diab to Speak at 7:30 PM
Lebanon's Cabinet has resigned over last week's devastating blast at the Beirut port, the health minister said, a decision that was made under pressure as several ministers quit or expressed their intention to step down.
The minister, Hamad Hassan, spoke with reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday, which came after two days of demonstrations over the weekend that saw clashes with security forces firing tear gas at protesters.
"The whole government resigned," Hamad said. He added that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to "hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers."
The Premiership said Diab will address the nation at 7:30 PM.
The massive blast on Aug. 4 which decimated Beirut port and devastated large parts of the city has brought a new wave of public outrage at the government and Lebanon's long entrenched ruling class. Protests were planned outside the government headquarters to coincide with the Cabinet meeting after large demonstrations over the weekend that saw clashes with security forces firing tear gas at protesters.
The explosion is believed to have been caused by a fire that ignited a 2,750-ton stockpile of explosive ammonium nitrate. The material had been stored at the port since 2013 with few safeguards despite numerous warnings of the danger.
The result was a disaster Lebanese blame squarely on their leadership's corruption and neglect. The blast killed at least 160 people and wounded about 6,000, in addition to destroying the country's main port and damaging large parts of the capital. Losses from the blast are estimated to be between $10 billion to $15 billion, and nearly 300,000 people were left homeless in the immediate aftermath.
Diab's Cabinet will now assume caretaker role until a new government is formed.
About 20 people have been detained over the blast, including the head of Lebanon's customs department and his predecessor, as well as the head of the port. Dozens of people have been questioned, including two former Cabinet ministers, according to government officials.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM and Defense Minister Zeina Akar, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni and Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm announced their resignations on Monday. Najm felt the brunt of protesters' anger when she tried to visit a damaged neighborhood and was met by shouted insults, sprayed by water hoses and forced to leave.
If a total seven ministers of the 20 Cabinet ministers resign, a new government must be formed. At least nine members of parliament have also resigned.
On Sunday, world leaders and international organizations pledged nearly $300 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Beirut in the wake of the explosion, but warned that no money for rebuilding the capital would be made available until Lebanese authorities commit themselves to the political and economic reforms demanded by the people.
It is difficult to believe that Lebanon will be able to become peaceful, because there is a lot of mistrust and hatred between the various groups in the population, just look at the comments of Naharnet readers!
A basic and elementary code in democracy and in civilised behaviour is "accept and respect that others may have different opinion(s)".
