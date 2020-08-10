Aoun Asks Diab, Ministers to Act in Caretaker Capacity

President Michel Aoun on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and asked him to act in caretaker capacity along with his government’s ministers pending the formation of a new government.

Diab handed Aoun his written resignation at 8:00 pm during a meeting in Baabda after he announced it in an address to the nation.

During the 30-minute meeting, Aoun and Diab discussed “the general situations in the country and the developments following the blast at Beirut’s port on August 4.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Diab said: “May God protect Lebanon. This is what I can say.”