Aoun Asks Diab, Ministers to Act in Caretaker Capacity

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 August 2020, 21:49
President Michel Aoun on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and asked him to act in caretaker capacity along with his government’s ministers pending the formation of a new government.

Diab handed Aoun his written resignation at 8:00 pm during a meeting in Baabda after he announced it in an address to the nation.

During the 30-minute meeting, Aoun and Diab discussed “the general situations in the country and the developments following the blast at Beirut’s port on August 4.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Diab said: “May God protect Lebanon. This is what I can say.”

Thumb ansarullah 10 August 2020, 22:10

May God protect hezbollah and enable it to form the next Lebanese government and carry out the necessary reforms before 3ashoura.

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Missing leucistic9724 10 August 2020, 22:18

I wish Hezbollah a rapid and painful distraction and may the people of Lebanon find an inner strength to fight this evil organization to a total disarmament!

Freedom Freedom Freedom

Thumb s.o.s 10 August 2020, 22:17

Death to Aoun, death to Berri, death to the government officials, death to the 128 crooks!

!ثورة !ثورة !ثورة

Thumb tric.portugal 10 August 2020, 22:35

Death to Aoun!!!? death to Macron and his alies, that wants burn the cristhianity in Lebanon like they are donne in France...burning catholic templs...

Thumb tric.portugal 10 August 2020, 22:32

after the Macron Daesh protest...now we gonna assist Macron and the international comunitie asking for the cristhians lose political powers in Lebanon in name of unitie governement...in Levant, always, always the Cristhians are losing...for Mecas and Jews...with friends like the evangelicals and french laicism, who needs enemies...wait wait because the daesh of lebanon gonna wants the catholics powers...

Missing s.o.s. 10 August 2020, 22:37

alla ma3o

Thumb s.o.s 10 August 2020, 22:42

Incredible: while #Lebanon’s Army is denying the existence of suspicious tunnels around #Beirut port, Sky News broadcasts an alleged portion of one. pic.twitter.com/9HekLQVbpA
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 9, 2020

The Lebanese Armed Forces have denied the existence of tunnels, just as Hezbollah has denied doing anything at Beirut Port.

Both SkyNews and Russia’s Sputnik News claimed there was a “labyrinth network of tunnels.”

