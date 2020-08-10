Aoun Asks Diab, Ministers to Act in Caretaker Capacity
President Michel Aoun on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and asked him to act in caretaker capacity along with his government’s ministers pending the formation of a new government.
Diab handed Aoun his written resignation at 8:00 pm during a meeting in Baabda after he announced it in an address to the nation.
During the 30-minute meeting, Aoun and Diab discussed “the general situations in the country and the developments following the blast at Beirut’s port on August 4.”
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Diab said: “May God protect Lebanon. This is what I can say.”
Incredible: while #Lebanon’s Army is denying the existence of suspicious tunnels around #Beirut port, Sky News broadcasts an alleged portion of one. pic.twitter.com/9HekLQVbpA
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 9, 2020
The Lebanese Armed Forces have denied the existence of tunnels, just as Hezbollah has denied doing anything at Beirut Port.
Both SkyNews and Russia’s Sputnik News claimed there was a “labyrinth network of tunnels.”