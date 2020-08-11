Parliament Convenes to Discuss Emergency Decree after Beirut Blast

Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday called for a parliament session to discuss a state of emergency decree in Beirut after the mega blast that rocked the capital on August the 4th.

The meeting will be held at the UNESCO Palace on Thursday.

The parliament convenes one day after the resignation of PM Hassan Diab’s government, widely accused of “incompetence and negligence” and blamed for the blast that killed at least 160 people, wounded 6,000 others and ravaged swathes of the capital.