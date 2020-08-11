Jordan FM Meets Leaders, Says Lebanon Can Ask Jordan for Any Assistance

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks Tuesday in Lebanon with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

He also inspected the Jordanian field hospital in Ras al-Dekwaneh.

Safadi told Aoun that Jordan “puts at Lebanon’s disposal any assistance needed by the Lebanese during this painful period.”

He also noted that his country has provided Lebanon with a field hospital and that an aid airlift will carry to Lebanon all the necessary tools and equipment.

“The plight is huge and Lebanon will not be alone in facing its repercussions. We are confident that Beirut will rise to regain its vitality, elegance and prestige as a hub for culture,” Safadi added.