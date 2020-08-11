Jordan FM Meets Leaders, Says Lebanon Can Ask Jordan for Any Assistance
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks Tuesday in Lebanon with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.
He also inspected the Jordanian field hospital in Ras al-Dekwaneh.
Safadi told Aoun that Jordan “puts at Lebanon’s disposal any assistance needed by the Lebanese during this painful period.”
He also noted that his country has provided Lebanon with a field hospital and that an aid airlift will carry to Lebanon all the necessary tools and equipment.
“The plight is huge and Lebanon will not be alone in facing its repercussions. We are confident that Beirut will rise to regain its vitality, elegance and prestige as a hub for culture,” Safadi added.
Who want´s to destroy the ONLY Cristhian Nation in all Arab World !?? France everybody know that want´s to sell Lebanon to the Mecas like the Torah´s donne in New York and London...
Help build the gas fields... lebanon can get out of this financial problem by exporting gas ASAP... the people can change the government and the system later, money is needed now, and Jordan if you want to help, get the Gas fields operational ... link the money to the payment of lebanese debt directly. fix the lebanese pound via the gas fields guarantee.