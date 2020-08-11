Aoun Promises 'Grieving Lebanese' to Unveil Facts of Port Blast
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday marked one week since the catastrophic Beirut blast by pledging to “unveil all the facts” about the unprecedented disaster.
“A week after the tragedy, I reiterate my condolences to the grieving families and I promise all bereaved Lebanese that I will not remain silent nor rest before unveiling all the facts,” Aoun tweeted.
“The referral of the case to the Judicial Council is only the first step,” the president added.
He had earlier in the day signed a decree referring the case to the Council, which is Lebanon’s top judicial body that handles crimes infringing on national security as well as political and state security crimes.
The death toll from the massive explosion climbed to 171 on Tuesday.
The new figure, up from 160, came exactly one week since the mega-blast ravaged swathes of the Lebanese capital, wounding more than 6,000 and temporarily displacing 300,000 people from their homes.
Reuters: Documents Prove Lebanese President & PM Were Warned About Explosives At Beirut Port Weeks Prior;
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-security-blast-documents-excl/exclusive-lebanons-leaders-warned-in-july-about-explosives-at-port-documents-idUSKCN2562L7
This might shed light on the port explosion:
مصدر في المعارضة السورية يكشف رواية جديدة لانفجار بيروت!
كي تقوم روسيا بهذه المهمة، أرسلت روسيا سفينتين بحريتين كبيرتين محملتين بآلاف الأطنان من مادة نترات الأمونيوم وتمّ شحنهما وتوجّهتا الأولى إلى مرفأ اللاذقية والثانية إلى مرفأ بيروت باعتبارهما نقاط خلفية بعيدتين عن يد الثوار السوريين، وسبب إرسال هذه السفينتين هو اقتصادي بحت، إذ أنّ روسيا لا تستطيع تحمّل كلفة صواريخ الطائرات المطلوب إلقائها لدحر الثوار واستعاضت عن ذلك بخبرة عسكرية قديمة استعملت في الحرب العالمية الثانية وهي البراميل المتفجرة. وإذا أخذنا بالإعتبار أنّ ثمن صاروخ الطائرة لا يقل عن ١٠٠ الف دولار، فإنّ شحنة مثل شحنة بيروت ثمنها لا يزيد عن مليوني دولار كأقصى حد باستطاعتها تجهيز مئات آلاف البراميل مما يُخفف الكلفة المالية بشكل كبير جداً عن القوات الروسية في معاركها ضد الثوار. وقد جرى إنشاء ٤ مصانع للبراميل المتفجرة، الأول في منطقة جبلة، والثاني قرب اللاذقية، واثنين قرب دمشق.
https://janoubia.com/2020/08/11/مصدر-في-المعارضة-السورية-يكشف-رواية-جد/
Dont care much for Aoun, nor Beri nor Diab nor Hariri nor Jumblat nor Geagea nor Siniora nor any crook there.... but..... The world is after the newly found oil reserves.... yes lebanon has a lot of debt, but it can all be wiped away by getting the oil and gas drilling and extraction systems working and exporting... DO NOT GIVE AWAY LEBANON, Fix the port, start drilling and exporting gas and oil - even if its by international companies who go to the expense of doing it all, things will be fixed once the gas export is up and running.