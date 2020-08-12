German Diplomat Expected to Demand Reforms during Beirut Visit

Germany is dispatching Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Beirut to partake in the funeral of an embassy employee who was killed in the massive deadly Beirut port blast, and to “demand reforms” in the crisis-stricken country, media reports said on Wednesday.

Al-Joumhouria daily said the German diplomat will hold a meeting with President Michel Aoun during his brief visit that ends Wednesday afternoon. He will not meet other Lebanese leaders, it said.

Germany has pledged 20 million euros in aid following the devastating explosion in Beirut last week.

In earlier media remarks, Heiko said he will travel to Beirut and “will make it very clear to those responsible that we are ready to help, but we also believe that this country must be reformed.”

Several European officials have visited Beirut since the blast. French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Beirut two days after the August 4 blast and promised to deliver aid, but he also called for political reforms.

The French President hosted Sunday's UN-backed donor conference that raised about €250 million ($294 million) in relief effort and humanitarian aid following the massive explosion in Beirut that killed more than 150, wounded around 6000 and left many homeless.