Belarus Police Say Firearms Used on Protesters in Southern City, One Wounded

The interior ministry in Belarus said police in the southwestern city of Brest used firearms on Tuesday against a group of protesters and that one was wounded.

"A group of aggressive citizens with metal rods in their hands attacked police employees in Brest," spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Firearms were used to protect the lives and health of the employees," she said, adding that "one of the attackers" was wounded.