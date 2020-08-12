EU FMs to Discuss Lebanon Situation in Friday Meeting
European Union foreign ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday to review the situation in Belarus, Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced.
"We will discuss urgent issues and address the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Belarus presidential elections as well as developments in Lebanon," Borrell tweeted Wednesday.
4012 August 2020, 16:12
the Daesh atack to the Lebanese Cristhianity in Beirute and the silence of the West...the same behavour of the Daesh Islamic West when the ninevth cristhianity was extreminated...Convert or Die...
0212 August 2020, 16:34
Don't just discuss..intervene and ensure Lebanon is free of the crooks; clown, strawberry, et al and satan nassi and the eveil hezbis.