Half of Assessed Beirut Health Facilities 'Non-Functional', Says WHO

More than half of Beirut healthcare facilities evaluated by the World Health Organization are "non-functional" following last week's deadly port explosion, the agency said Wednesday.

Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centers in the Lebanese capital, "we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional," said WHO's regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.

Three major hospitals were non-functional and another three operating at well below normal capacity, he said.