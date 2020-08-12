France Seeks Cooperation from Iran, Russia on Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Wednesday to the leaders of Russia and Iran and urged them to cooperate with the rest of the international community to restore stability in Lebanon.
While Iran and Russia are important power players in the region and have offered Lebanon aid since last week's devastating explosion, neither participated in an international donors' conference Sunday organized by France and the U.N. to help rebuild Beirut.
Macron visited Beirut in the wake of the blast and offered broad support for the former French protectorate.
Speaking with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country backs Lebanon's Hizbullah, Macron said the region's major powers should avoid interfering or escalating tensions in Lebanon as it forms a new government, according to Macron's office.
And speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron suggested that Russia should support Lebanon via collective efforts at the U.N. Security Council instead of through bilateral aid.
President Macron, we respect you and thank France for its help. But please hear the Lebanese people clear voice: We don't want any of the old politicians. There are no recovery or future for Lebanon without disarming Hizb. All existing politicians will make a deal with Hizb and the devil to stay in power. Your attempts to refloat them will hurt all lebanese and this unique chance we have for real democracy and civility. Kelon yaani kelon. Listen to the people!
Who told you Macrin gives a f@ck about Lebanese people? He is only interested in bringing his associates back to cabinet of ministers in order to promote the interests of his own country. Wake up!!!
and the interest of wis own country is the interest of the Saudis, the Lords of Paris...
Unlike Macrin I give a f@ck about Lebanese people. My friend tric.portugal gives a f@ck about the Cristhians Lebanese people. We give so much f@ck about the Lebanese people we did not bother offering our condolences or sympathies. We were too busy posting thirty times a day each about nothing to give a f@ck about the pain Lebanese people. Facts are facts.
France, do not negotiate with Iran and their Hezbollah trash. If you do , you will lose the people’s support.
Yea yea Gotta! Only Macron himself is allowed to play the Savior of the country! Lol... Screw you Kiddo
I just realizeded that I halves not offereded my condolencias two te catholics Cristhians in Lebanon. Maybees I will does it later..
it is a disgrace for a sovereign and respectful country to allow foreign countries to be involved and to settle their interior affairs. And this is not new ,since the independence of Lebanon ,the government has been patronized by foreigners . And why? Simple : the sectarian differences are strengthened and accentuated in the constitution.;hatred and distrust is the result. Solution? Easy, before focussing on finding new players start by changing the foundation first.
Macron is a bad joke! He is suffering from the same ‘disease’ like all the former French presidents- he doesn’t understand a thing about the Middle East. If he is going to Iran, don’t count on his help