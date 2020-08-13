Parliamentary Blocs Demand Intl Probe into Beirut Blast

The Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc met Thursday and signed a joint petition with the Lebanese Forces, al-Mustaqbal bloc, and several independent MPs demanding international investigation into the colossal explosion in Beirut.

“For the sake of the victims of the explosion, and because we have no confidence in any local investigation, and for the sake of the truth, we launched today a parliamentary petition demanding an international investigation into the port explosion in coordination with the Lebanese Forces, al-Mustaqbal, and other MPs,” said leader of the bloc MP Taymour Jumblat.

Jumblat chaired the Democratic Gathering meeting at his Clemenceau residence.

The petition demands international investigation into the colossal explosion in Beirut that killed at least 171 and wounded more than 7,000 on August 4.