Hale to Urge Govt. Reflecting 'People's Will' on Lebanon Visit
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will arrive in blast-hit Lebanon Thursday for a three-day visit.
A statement issued by the U.S. embassy said Hale will express his condolences to the Lebanese people for their losses as a result of the devastating explosion in Beirut on August 4.
"He will reiterate the American government’s commitment to assist the Lebanese people in recovering from the tragedy and rebuilding their lives," the embassy said.
"In meetings with political leaders, civil society, and youth, Under Secretary Hale will stress the urgent need to embrace fundamental economic, financial, and governance reform, ending endemic corruption, bringing accountability and transparency, and introducing widespread state control through functioning institutions," the embassy added.
Hale will also underscore "America’s willingness to support any government that reflects the will of the people and is genuinely committed to and acting upon such a reform agenda."
