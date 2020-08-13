Palestinian Official Slams Deal between U.S., Israel and UAE

A senior Palestinian official has slammed the U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in exchange for Israel dropping its plan to annex West Bank land.

Hanan Ashrawi said on Twitter that the deal announced on Thursday perpetuates Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

"Israel got rewarded for not declaring openly what it's been doing to Palestine illegally & persistently since the beginning of the occupation," she wrote. She also said the UAE has come forward with its "secret dealings/normalization with Israel."

"Please don't do us a favor. We are nobody's fig leaf!" she wrote.