Bassil Supports 'Clean Trial' over Port Blast, Welcomes Foreign Assistance
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday said the FPM wants to “unveil the truth behind the port explosion.”
“We want a swift probe and a clean trial for every negligent person or culprit as well as a fair verdict that does justice to the Lebanese people,” Bassil tweeted.
“Down with overbidding, seeing as we welcome every support and assistance from friendly countries in order to expedite the investigation, increase its effectiveness and guarantee its transparency, and this is underway through the presence of foreign experts of several nationalities,” the FPM leader added.
he really should learn to keep his mouth shut---he already said on CNN that he didn't support an international effort to get to the truth, so he is trying to make himself look less bad.
Without any doubt the port blast is a catastrophe and should never be forgotten and the responsibles should be punished. It is strange to notice that all potential responsibles are the ones pointing fingers and trying to coordinate the investigation! how low can you go?
If there is any justice in this world this clown will be hung in public for everybody to see
Dudes.. Dammit.. is my face red.. I was sure Bassil was gonna come out in favor of.. a 'Dirty Trial'!..
The only institutions to blame for the systematic destruction of the people are news agencies and media channels who, despite this catastrophe and considering their so-called position towards this monkey & co., they still allow and give time to these filthy bastards to speak! This is a war against the people!