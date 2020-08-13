Mobile version

Bassil Supports 'Clean Trial' over Port Blast, Welcomes Foreign Assistance

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 August 2020, 20:22
W460

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday said the FPM wants to “unveil the truth behind the port explosion.”

“We want a swift probe and a clean trial for every negligent person or culprit as well as a fair verdict that does justice to the Lebanese people,” Bassil tweeted.

“Down with overbidding, seeing as we welcome every support and assistance from friendly countries in order to expedite the investigation, increase its effectiveness and guarantee its transparency, and this is underway through the presence of foreign experts of several nationalities,” the FPM leader added.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 8
Thumb s.o.s. 13 August 2020, 20:22

malik el wasta

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 13 August 2020, 20:56

akeed, w inta malik el bosta.

I urge you to stop using my name and avatar.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 13 August 2020, 20:25

he really should learn to keep his mouth shut---he already said on CNN that he didn't support an international effort to get to the truth, so he is trying to make himself look less bad.

Reply Report
Missing kazan 13 August 2020, 20:52

Without any doubt the port blast is a catastrophe and should never be forgotten and the responsibles should be punished. It is strange to notice that all potential responsibles are the ones pointing fingers and trying to coordinate the investigation! how low can you go?

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 13 August 2020, 20:57

Because the FPM stands for the “Finger Pointing Movement”.

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 13 August 2020, 21:11

If there is any justice in this world this clown will be hung in public for everybody to see

Reply Report
Thumb roflmfao 13 August 2020, 21:19

Dudes.. Dammit.. is my face red.. I was sure Bassil was gonna come out in favor of.. a 'Dirty Trial'!..

Reply Report
Missing logik 13 August 2020, 21:42

The only institutions to blame for the systematic destruction of the people are news agencies and media channels who, despite this catastrophe and considering their so-called position towards this monkey & co., they still allow and give time to these filthy bastards to speak! This is a war against the people!

Reply Report