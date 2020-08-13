Bassil Supports 'Clean Trial' over Port Blast, Welcomes Foreign Assistance

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday said the FPM wants to “unveil the truth behind the port explosion.”

“We want a swift probe and a clean trial for every negligent person or culprit as well as a fair verdict that does justice to the Lebanese people,” Bassil tweeted.

“Down with overbidding, seeing as we welcome every support and assistance from friendly countries in order to expedite the investigation, increase its effectiveness and guarantee its transparency, and this is underway through the presence of foreign experts of several nationalities,” the FPM leader added.