Palestinians Call Israel-UAE Deal 'Treason,' Want Retraction

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 August 2020, 22:02
A spokesman for the Palestinian president is condemning the deal to establish full diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh said on Thursday the agreement amounts to "treason." He says the Palestinians demand that it be retracted.

The remarks come after President Mahmoud Abbas convened a meeting of his top leadership in response to news of the deal, which would see Israel suspend its plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Missing levant 14 August 2020, 02:13

Yeah and war has gotten you really far in achieving your aspirations. You were offered 50% of the land and you refused. I won't even go into the fact that many Palestinians sold their land to the jews at the time.

