Turkey Condemns UAE-Israel Deal as Betrayal
Turkey on Friday condemned a landmark deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in which the Jewish state pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands as a hypocritical betrayal of the Palestinian cause.
"While betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its narrow interests, the UAE is trying to present this as a kind of act of self-sacrifice for Palestine," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"History and the conscience of the people living in the region will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a pious Muslim and strong advocate of Palestinian rights who has long criticised Israeli policies in the West Bank.
He accused several Arab counties in January of committing "treason" by backing US President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East peace plan.
The foreign ministry said it was "extremely worrying that the UAE, through its unilateral action, put an end to the Arab Peace Initiative developed by the Arab League and backed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation".
Yes, Turkey was the first Muslim majority country to recognize the State of Israel. Welcome to the world of politicians, PR, and propaganda.
Besides, UAE-Israel existing relations was not a well kept secret, they've just decided to formalize it. With Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Lebanon (and Qatar to a small degree) cooperating closer with one another, UAE may be feeling threatened and formalised an alliance within Israel. Saudi would also happily do the same with Israel but refrains from doing so as it would give Iran a moral victory over them in that respect.
Tell the Turkish leader that there are a people living in the region, and they are called Kurds. How about him showing them the same respect as he demands from Israel towards the Palestinians.