French Death Toll from Beirut Blast Rises to 2, Paris Steps Up Probe

France has stepped up its probe into the massive Beirut port blast last week by handing it to investigating magistrates, prosecution sources said Friday, as it was confirmed two French citizens were among the 171 people killed.

The investigation has now been entrusted to two magistrates who can ultimately decide whether to press charges over the August 4 blast, the sources told AFP.

French prosecutors on August 5 opened a probe into "involuntary injury" using their jurisdiction to investigate acts committed abroad when French people are among the victims.