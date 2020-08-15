Abiad Says Coronavirus Outbreak May Force RHUH Hospital to Close

Firas Abiad, director general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, warned on Saturday that with coronavirus cases rising in Lebanon mainly after the Beirut blast, the hospital could be forced to shut down temporarily until it regains control.

“The rise in coronavirus cases has been unabated in the past two weeks. Although the current cases in hospitals occupy less than 20% of the declared coronavirus beds, it will not take much time before this number is put to the test,” said Abiad in a tweet.

Abiad stated that the hospital could be compelled to take that measure if the virus spreads uncontrollably.

“Lebanon is trying to contain the virus spread, but the hospital capacity will not be sufficient if it surges widely. Despite the current circumstances, and the great inconvenience this will cause, and the unpopularity of this measure, we are heading towards a situation in which we need to close in order to be able to regain control,” Abiad warned.

Coronavirus cases recorded a sharp increase after the August 4 colossal blast in Beirut because of interactions between the wounded and doctors without personal protection equipment.

The blast flattened large areas of Beirut, killing 181 people, injured thousands and left many homeless. At least 30 people are still missing.