Aid Planes Continue to Flood into Lebanon after Beirut Blast

Aid planes arrived from Iraq, Russia and Kuwait on Saturday as part of relief aid flooding into the crisis-hit country after the colossal blast that flattened much of the capital Beirut, killing at least 181 and wounding more than 6,000.

An Iraqi plane and two other Russian airplanes landed at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, the National News Agency reported.

Another plane from Kuwait and three aid planes from Egypt arrived later Saturday loaded with medical and food supplies, according to media.

The August 4 blast happened when a huge stock of hazardous materials stocked in a warehouse in the heart of the capital for years exploded, despite repeated warnings of the risk it could cause.