Hale Says No Bailout for Lebanon, Urges Reforms, Thorough Blast Probe

There can be no financial bailout for Lebanon, a senior U.S. official said Saturday, calling on the country's political leaders to heed popular calls for change, real reform and an end to endemic corruption.

David Hale, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, said the U.S. and its allies will respond to "systemic reforms with sustained financial support." He also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the Aug. 4 blast that killed nearly 180 people and wounded thousands.

He said an FBI team is arriving this weekend to take part in the probe at the invitation of Lebanese authorities.

Hale arrived in Beirut on Thursday, where he met with volunteers helping out at the site of the blast, as well as the country's top political and religious leadership.

"America calls on Lebanon's political leaders to finally respond to the people's longstanding and legitimate demands and create a credible plan - accepted by the Lebanese people - for good governance, sound economic and financial reform, and an end to the endemic corruption that has stifled Lebanon's tremendous potential," he said.

"But as the dozens of young activists and volunteers I met so bluntly demanded, there can be no bailout," Hale said in a recorded message.

Hale's comments were in line with Washington's message before the visit. But he didn't detail whether the U.S. and Western allies are ready to support a government in which Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizbullah has clout.

After visiting the site of the blast, Hale called for the state to exercise control over its borders and ports, in a clear reference to claims Hizbullah controls them.

"We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or borders of Lebanon," Hale said.

Hale added that the United States has so far donated $18 million to the Lebanese people in terms of food and other essential and is preparing to work with Congress for an additional $30 million to ensure the flow of grains after the capital's silos were destroyed in the blast. The aid, he said, will be handled directly by the World Food Program.

"This is a moment for Lebanon to define a Lebanese - not a foreign - vision of Lebanon," Hale said. "What kind of Lebanon do you have and what kind of Lebanon do you want? Only Lebanese can answer that question."