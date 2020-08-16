Bassil Slams 'Conspiracy', Vows to Keep Backing Hizbullah, Urges Productive Govt.
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Sunday launched a counter-attack against those who hit out at the FPM in the wake of the August 4 catastrophic explosion.
“Although in 2013 we did not have direct responsibilities related to the incident, accusations and incitement have been exclusively targeted against us,” Bassil decried in a televised speech.
“Doesn’t this remind you of something? Doesn’t it remind you of 2005? Doesn’t it remind you of the incitement, spite and accusations against innocents whose innocence was proved later, of the calls for toppling the president, of the international tribunal and of the demands for instant elections?” the FPM chief asked.
He charged that parties who called after the blast for the president’s resignation and for early parliamentary elections were seeking “presidential, governmental and parliamentary vacuum; the disintegration of the state, and void and chaos.”
“Is there a bigger conspiracy?” he asked.
Turning to the ties with Hizbullah, Bassil said some criticize the FPM for maintaining its alliance with the party “although they have not exerted efforts against corruption.”
“We tell them that it’s because we have stood by them against Israel and terrorism, and even if we pay a price, it is for defending Lebanon. We defend them against the outside parties, but we’re not obliged to defend their mistakes inside the country and it is our duty to confront these mistakes like we are doing,” Bassil added.
“We did not make a mistake in standing by Hizbullah in their war against Israel and terrorism, or else we would have been slaves for religious unilateralism in the region,” the FPM chief went on to say.
Bassil also said that the FPM’s support for ex-PM Saad Hariri “in 2005 and 2017” was not a mistake.
“The least that we can do is to stand by our premier in the face of foreigners,” he added.
He charged that the FPM’s domestic rivals want to get rid of it because it is “opposed to sectarian, financial and political feudalism” and because it is their “antipode.”
“Externally, we are annoying to the countries that have schemes for Lebanon and the region,” Bassil added.
He said some want the FPM to “take part in an external and internal siege against an entire Lebanese component and not only against Hizbullah.”
“It is wrong to endorse the isolation of a Lebanese component, even if that cost us a lot,” Bassil went on to say.
As for the new cabinet, Bassil called for “a productive, effective and reformist government in its premier, members and program.”
He also noted that he is not seeking to be a minister in the new government and that the FPM does not want to take part in a government that lacks “the conditions for productivity, effectiveness and reform.”
He added: “We do not aggress against anyone, but we will not allow anyone to attack us.”
“Hear me well: do not drag us into a position that we do not want. We are upright but not weak. We are not a militia but we are the sons of the land and we know the land very well,” Bassil said, warning domestic rivals.
libanaisresilient 8 hours ago
Yeah man, I also think Bassil has Talent to play the Napoleon of Lebanon! Long live GB!
Poor man wanna be rich
Rich man wanna be king
And a king ain't satisfied
'Til he rules everything
-The Boss
Michel Aoun and Gebran Bassil's insatiable jou3 2adeem tuned Lebanon into badlands.
"constantine 1 hour ago
Without the FPM at the helm there would be no Lebanon.
Lebanon would be a province of ISIS reporting to Riadh.
The reason why Minister Bassil is being subjected to harsh criticism by thieves and traitors to stop him from taking their riches and beating them in the national treasury."
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
"else we would have been slaves for religious unilateralism in the region,”
Oh please! don't tell me he is referring to the 70,000 ISIS fighters massed along the Eastern border ready to occupy Jouneh and slit the Christians throats and eventually turned out to be 89 Syrian refugees and their families who were put on hezbollah air conditioned buses, served with home cooked meals, and transported to Idlib.
gebran bassil you and michel aoun are definitely mentally retarded , seriously no joke you guys need help.
مليار يورو من خامنئي لنصرالله: الدعم بلا حدود
كشف مصدر إيراني مطلع سبب زيارة وزير الخارجية محمد جواد ظريف للبنان، موضحاً أن ظاهرها إثبات الوجود بعد كارثة تفجير مرفأ بيروت، وباطنها تسليم الأمين العام لحزب الله حسن نصرالله رسالة من المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي مفادها أن ميزانيته الخاصة و”صندوق الذخائر الاستراتيجية” مفتوحان أمامه بلا حدود، وطمأنته إلى أن العقوبات الأميركية لن تعطل الدعم المالي والاقتصادي للحزب، وأن عليه ألا يهتم بغير التفكير في كيفية خروجه من الأزمات السياسية التي يعانيها.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/08/16/zarif-44/
Geagea is the representante of the evangelicals in Lebanon.. The dogs that wants to destroy the Latin catholics in Brasil and Ibérica Peninsula... Geagea defends the Islamic caliphate in Iberia and the Islamic expansion in Africa..
He also noted that he is not seeking to be a minister in the new government and that the FPM does not want to take part in a government that lacks “the conditions for productivity, effectiveness and reform.”
Lol---five cabinets in 5 years under his father in law. All of them have resigned and not done anything, and no one wants to deal with him. I wonder why he didn't mention that.
Wanting them to represent your country is one thing, but why do you allow such people to represent your religion? They are human (more likely not) just like you and me... they are not prophets for you to die and screw yourself for. You can punish them, don't be scared. But don't insist on being ignorant or turning a blind eye to the situation we are in and to what they have all done, repeatedly. They are all responsible, regardless of what they say. Don't let the bastards fool you.
Can't you see what is going on? Can't you see that this is clearly a WAR AGAINST THE PEOPLE?
And then you have the media who still give them credibility, instead of being down in the street with the people and victims of this war against you and me.
WAKE UP!!
The only chance for peace in this country is when the politicians will love their children more than they hate their enemy.
"He charged that parties who called after the blast for the president’s resignation and for early parliamentary elections were seeking “presidential, governmental and parliamentary vacuum"
Didn't you cause a governmental vacuum for many months till your father-in-law got elected.. You piece of garbage.
Our minds have been manipulated to give power to illusion... We shifted into measuring growth not in terms of how life is enriched, but in terms of how life is destroyed.
This is the wrath of God on this filth of a society we have created. We, us, every single one of us is to blame.