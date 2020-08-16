Geagea Says LF to Seek Parliamentary Petition for Int'l Blast Probe

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Sunday that the LF will seek a parliamentary petition in order to push for an international probe into the cataclysmic August 4 explosion in Beirut.

“As of Monday, we will begin collecting signatures on a parliamentary petition asking the government to endorse an international panel of inquire into the crime. At the same time we will send this petition to the U.N., seeing as this is the only way to reach the truth,” Geagea said following talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi in Diman.

Turning to the issue of forming a new government, Geagea said: “We don’t believe that any government can be the solution at the current time in the presence of the same ruling camp.”

He added that only a government of fully independent figures would be able to “achieve anything” amid the current circumstances.

“We are totally and fully against the formation of a government of leaders or a national unity government despite our keenness on national unity,” the LF leader said.

He added that “the real solution lies in shortening the term of the current parliament.”

“In the presence of the current parliamentary majority, we will not reach anything, that’s why we will work on curtailing the tenure of this parliament, and on Monday the Strong Republic bloc will file a draft law for shortening parliament’s term,” Geagea went on to say.