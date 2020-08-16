Mobile version

Geagea Says LF to Seek Parliamentary Petition for Int'l Blast Probe

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 August 2020, 18:13
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Sunday that the LF will seek a parliamentary petition in order to push for an international probe into the cataclysmic August 4 explosion in Beirut.

“As of Monday, we will begin collecting signatures on a parliamentary petition asking the government to endorse an international panel of inquire into the crime. At the same time we will send this petition to the U.N., seeing as this is the only way to reach the truth,” Geagea said following talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi in Diman.

Turning to the issue of forming a new government, Geagea said: “We don’t believe that any government can be the solution at the current time in the presence of the same ruling camp.”

He added that only a government of fully independent figures would be able to “achieve anything” amid the current circumstances.

“We are totally and fully against the formation of a government of leaders or a national unity government despite our keenness on national unity,” the LF leader said.

He added that “the real solution lies in shortening the term of the current parliament.”

“In the presence of the current parliamentary majority, we will not reach anything, that’s why we will work on curtailing the tenure of this parliament, and on Monday the Strong Republic bloc will file a draft law for shortening parliament’s term,” Geagea went on to say.

Comments 7
Missing logik 16 August 2020, 18:46

Hey Geagea, you know what you can do with that petition? You can shove it up your ass and then wipe it on your bald head.

Thumb tric.portugal 16 August 2020, 18:58

Geagea do not trust the army of Lebanon!!???

Missing logik 16 August 2020, 19:04

And tric.portugal... what the hell are you smoking?

Thumb tric.portugal 16 August 2020, 21:00

The Armie of Lebanon ask datas to the army of France... Army of Russia... Army of UK... Army of USA...what Geagea are saying is that Lebanese army can not conduct a investigation to that attack to Beirute...

Missing logik 16 August 2020, 21:50

That is true but fuck him and everyone else. Do you really trust any official institution in Lebanon or even outside Lebanon to speak the truth? Forget religion and who's side you're defending, but do you really believe army or Geagea or USA or Iran or anyone of these bastards will speak truth? Me personally NO, and so fuck them all. This is a war against you and me and everyone Lebanese citizen. This at least we know is a fact. It is only is that is getting screwed while they play the same game over and over again. Every single one of these bastards.

Thumb s.o.s. 16 August 2020, 21:01

reddoo 3al 7abs!

Missing kazan 16 August 2020, 22:22

In crisis time it is very creepy and dangerous when opportunists criminals show up.

