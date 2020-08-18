Aoun: We Have to Accept What Will be Issued by STL

President Michel Aoun has called for "accepting" the verdicts that will be issued by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the case of the 2005 assassination of Rafik Hariri.

"We have to accept what will be issued by the STL, although delayed justice is not justice," said Aoun in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

"This crime has greatly affected the life of the Lebanese and the course of events in Lebanon," he noted.

As for the controversy over his latest stances on peace with Israel, the president said there can be no peace before Israel ends its occupation of any occupied Lebanese territory.

He also said that hinges on resolving the border disputes, the Palestinian cause and the issue of refugees.