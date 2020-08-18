Saudi Embassy Denies Remarks Attributed to Bukhari about Hizbullah
The Saudi embassy in Lebanon on Tuesday denied as baseless remarks attributed to Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari about the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and Hizbullah's role in Lebanon's political life.
"The ambassador did not speak to the (Bahraini) newspaper (al-Bilad), which did not verify the report before publishing it in line with professionalism and journalistic ethics," the embassy said in a statement.
"Whoever assesses the content of the fabricated report would understand the motive behind its publishing and that the aim is to question the justice of the international tribunal," the embassy added, noting that it reserves the right to take legal action.
A tweet on the account of Bahraini daily al-Bilad had earlier quoted Bukhari as saying that "the political parties in Lebanon must consider the issuance of the STL verdict in the case of the assassination of the martyr Rafik Hariri a golden chance to eliminate Hizbullah from the Lebanese political scene."
A session to announce the verdicts in the Hariri case had kicked off earlier in the day.
The court said Tuesday that several Hizbullah suspects are accused of involvement in the crime, while noting that it does not have evidence to incriminate the leaderships of Hizbullah and Syria.
Al-Jadeed: A diplomatic source has denied remarks attributed to the Saudi ambassador by the Bahraini al-Bilad newspaper.
