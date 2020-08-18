Macron Urges Putin to Promote Dialogue in Belarus, French Presidency
French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Tuesday to foster "calm and dialogue" in Belarus, where protests are growing against President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election, the Elysee Palace said.
In a telephone call Tuesday morning, Macron "stressed the determination of the European Union to play a constructive role alongside the Belarusian people so that violence against the population ceases immediately and that a political solution can be reached as soon as possible," the French presidency said in a statement.
