Lebanon Reimposes Lockdown, Curfew amid COVID-19 Spike

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 August 2020, 19:07
Lebanese authorities on Tuesday announced a new lockdown and a nighttime curfew to rein in a spike in coronavirus infections.

The new measures will come into effect on Friday morning and last just over two weeks, the interior ministry said, adding that they would not affect the clean-up and aid effort following the devastating August 4 Beirut port blast.

A statement issued by the ministry said the nighttime curfew would begin at 6pm and be lifted at 6am.

It added that the sectors that will be exempted from the lockdown are public institutions, security forces, health and medical facilities, emergency workers, foodstuff and essential factories, wholesale foodstuff markets, hotels, gas stations, banks and financial institutions.

Restaurants, cafes, sweets shops and bakeries will meanwhile be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services between 6am and 5 pm.

Grocery shops, butcheries and shops that sell fish and poultry will also be allowed to operate from 6am to 5pm.

