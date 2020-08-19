U.S. Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Hariri Murder
The United States welcomed the conviction Tuesday of a member of the Hizbullah Shiite movement over the 2005 murder of former Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri.
Salim Ayyash, 56, was found guilty in his absence by the UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands after a years-long trial for his involvement in a suicide bombing in Beirut that killed the Sunni billionaire and 21 other people.
"Ayyash's conviction helps confirm what the world is increasingly recognizing," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, "that (Hizbullah) and its members are not defenders of Lebanon as they claim to be but constitute a terrorist organization dedicated to advancing Iran's malign sectarian agenda."
The three other alleged Hizbullah members who were accused were acquitted. The judges also said there was no evidence to directly link Syria -- the former military overlord in Lebanon -- or Hizbullah's leadership to the attack.
"Although Ayyash remains at large, the ruling underscores the importance of rendering justice and ending impunity, which is imperative to ensuring Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty," Pompeo added.
Lebanon has the potential to compete and win on economical, financial and tourist front from countries like Switzerland, Monaco ; just think of the Lebanese with top international positions in various sectors ( political, commercial, industrial, educational, financial,environmental ,health etc..) imagine giving them the authority to govern and take care of Lebanon, success will be guaranteed, they will have enemies, mind you! Ironically not from Switzerland or Monaco, but from the political Lebanese elite, who since1943, are ruling, controlling and abusing the population and stealing and destroying the country. Sad, sad, painful and sad that they are stil there. Big part of the population is either ignorant or mislead, they keep on choosing them. People it is time to wake up in order to get rid of them, you have to stop believing in them “ c’est le peuple qui fait le roi”.