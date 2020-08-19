Report: France Leading Efforts to Facilitate Formation of New Govt.

The efforts to form a new government in Lebanon are not only exerted at the local level, amid reports that France is “leading” such endeavors through its ambassador in Lebanon Bruno Foucher, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources told the daily that Foucher is leading these efforts under direct supervision from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron is eager that diplomacy in Lebanon succeeds at forming a new government for the crisis-stricken country before his next visit on September 1, according to the sources.

International and global mobility towards Beirut continues after the deadly port explosion with the aim of contributing to aid programs to help the country confront the catastrophe.

In that context, President Michel Aoun is expected to meet United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. Grandi arrived in Beirut early this morning, said the daily.

He will also meet with Najat Rushdi, Deputy Special Coordinator for the United Nations in Lebanon, Jan Kubis , to discuss the UN arrangements for coordinating aid to Lebanon, placed under the custody of the international organization.

Macron plans to return to Beirut on Sept. 1 to follow up on the reconstruction efforts after the colossal explosion in Beirut port that flattened parts of the capital leaving at least 181 people dead and hundreds homeless.