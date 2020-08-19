Mobile version

Gunmen Kidnap Mayor of Neighborhood in Hermel

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 August 2020, 12:47
W460

Armed gunmen kidnapped in broad daylight the mayor of a neighborhood in Hermel, Khodr el-Rashini, media reports said on Wednesday.

Rashini was kidnapped in al-Kayyal street in Baalbek.

According to information, relatives of Rashini owed the assailants sums of money. The kidnappers reportedly abducted the mayor to pressure them into paying their dues.

A video recording on social media showed the kidnappers’ vehicle stopping in front of another car. Screams were heard in the background. One of the suspects opened gunfire into the air.

Security forces opened an investigation into the incident to identify the suspects.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 5
Missing logik 19 August 2020, 12:51

"Security forces opened an investigation into the incident to identify the suspects"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 19 August 2020, 13:55

Shia consider themselves above the law because they are armed.

Reply Report
Thumb ansarullah 19 August 2020, 14:49

Lan Tusba Zainabu Marratayn
Lan Lan Lan

Shia Shia Shia !!!

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 19 August 2020, 15:05

Ashraf Resistance doing what it does best, abducting people 1980s style!

Reply Report
Thumb zahle1 19 August 2020, 17:38

What this type of behavior happens in Byblos and Zahle all of the time. This is honorable behavior that you see across all sects and neighborhoods. SMH. I wish we had law and order in this country. It is an embarrassment.

Reply Report