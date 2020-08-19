Gunmen Kidnap Mayor of Neighborhood in Hermel

Armed gunmen kidnapped in broad daylight the mayor of a neighborhood in Hermel, Khodr el-Rashini, media reports said on Wednesday.

Rashini was kidnapped in al-Kayyal street in Baalbek.

According to information, relatives of Rashini owed the assailants sums of money. The kidnappers reportedly abducted the mayor to pressure them into paying their dues.

A video recording on social media showed the kidnappers’ vehicle stopping in front of another car. Screams were heard in the background. One of the suspects opened gunfire into the air.

Security forces opened an investigation into the incident to identify the suspects.