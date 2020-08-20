Aoun Invites Representatives of Oct 17 Uprising to Partake in New Govt.

President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Thursday that he seeks to include in the new government “competent” figures representing anti-government protesters of the October 17 uprising.

“I call and seek to include competencies (individuals) representing the voice of the street in the new government,” he said in a tweet.

Efforts are ongoing to form a new government after the resignation of PM Hassan Diab’s cabinet over the August 4 colossal Beirut port explosion, widely blamed on negligence and corruption by the country's ruling class.

Anti-government protesters have also been demanding Aoun to resign, and an overhaul of Lebanon’s sectarian political class.

Since Diab’s resignation on August 10, Aoun has not yet called lawmakers for binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.

The government is in a caretaker capacity, and parties have not yet agreed on the form of the government and its premier.

But, Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, drew in a speech a few days ago the form of an upcoming government, demanding a national unity cabinet and rejecting a neutral one much demanded by the Lebanese street.