Aoun Invites Representatives of Oct 17 Uprising to Partake in New Govt.
President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Thursday that he seeks to include in the new government “competent” figures representing anti-government protesters of the October 17 uprising.
“I call and seek to include competencies (individuals) representing the voice of the street in the new government,” he said in a tweet.
Efforts are ongoing to form a new government after the resignation of PM Hassan Diab’s cabinet over the August 4 colossal Beirut port explosion, widely blamed on negligence and corruption by the country's ruling class.
Anti-government protesters have also been demanding Aoun to resign, and an overhaul of Lebanon’s sectarian political class.
Since Diab’s resignation on August 10, Aoun has not yet called lawmakers for binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.
The government is in a caretaker capacity, and parties have not yet agreed on the form of the government and its premier.
But, Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, drew in a speech a few days ago the form of an upcoming government, demanding a national unity cabinet and rejecting a neutral one much demanded by the Lebanese street.
Well if you want individuals who are competent to run the Government first you must step down as you are most incompetent individual to be part of any Government!!!
its a a hizbi / iranian pig ploy.....you can bet your bottom dollar they are nervous as hell in teheran and dahiei... they aren't going to let go of what they've hijacked for the last 40 years easily. They will kill and assassinate in their cowardly bheem way again...
God help Lebanon if Hariri comes back as PM. That will be a slap in the face to every Lebanese that was impacted by the blast of August 4th, and we are right back where we started from.
If Hariri accepts to be back as PM whether under his rules or not, he'll go down in history as the one that kept the status quo and protected the political ruling class. He will be the biggest cover for Hizbos. of course they claim he's the only one that can bring back foreign investment which is total BS. Only root Reforms from top to bottom will see a sing penny come back. It's strap being set up. If he has any dignity he should never return as PM under any circumstance.
Inglish good, inglish understand you now.
Yes Mr president we need only “competent” figures and we trust your hand picked choices. Individuals like Gebran Bassil, Cesar Abi Khalil, Nada Boustani who set us up with the best, most efficient, most reliable electricity network on the planet for only 45 billion dollars and counting. That's almost half the national debt and worth every penny. Is there anything more magnificent than the sight of the rented Turkish power ships Fatmagül Sultan and Orhan Bey festooning the Lebanese territorial waters? And they are the most green power ships on the planet because the Mr Bassil owned ministry forgets to supply them with polluting fuel oil. Mr Bassil is so green you'd think he's a leprechaun.
God bless hezbollah and president Aoun for wanting to include independent competent figures in the new independent technocrat government.
Shia Shia Shia !!
In another democratic country, the President would have resigned or forced to resign long ago. Aoun admitted he knew about the storage of the ammonium nitrate which caused the huge devastating blasts at Beirut's port. HE MUST STEP DOWN.
Hariri and his buddies have stepped down for fear of being slapped on that ugly faces by the Rebels... Cowards that's what they are. Bassil and his stepfather don't fear ugly FACES! That's why they win and Losers cry
Who is futuer cretin presidente bassile stepfather?
Are a stupid tricportugal? Bassil his stepfather is President Michel Aoun of course. I know this real fact because I am a libanaisresilient and live in Liban. I lived all my life in Liban. I remember when I was younger I used to taky my camel and go in the the desert of Liban sit under a palm look a the magnificent beat that is a camel and spend hours farfit balah.
Here we are again, Hello Rebels show us the representation you want! ... ? Ops! Sorry mr. President we forgot that we would need a unified stance to choose candidates who represent our movement. Can you please go ahead with the format you guys choose, as we continue to focus only on the anarchy in the streets? I guess this part is easier for us to handle... Thanks for inviting us anyway, much appreciated. Lots of love.
You can trust anything I say about Lebanon because I know all about it. For example anyone living in Lebanon like me, knows without a shadow of a doubt that Gebran Bassil is the stepson of Michel Aoun and Michel Aoun in the stepfather of Gebran Bassil. So read what I write will complete confidence because I know what I am doing.
All warlords and politicians are history, and should not have any role to play in the future of Lebanon. KHALAS
The president should have been arrested and put to trial when he returned from France in 2005 for his “numberous” crimes.
it is the hypocrisy in its best, to offer the possibility that representatives of Oct.17 uprising participate in next government.
We expect their answer something like " are you kidding me or insulting me?" .