Govt. Talks Begin Based on 'French Paper', Hariri Proposals

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 August 2020, 16:37
Consultations to form a new government have kicked off based on a “French paper” and another prepared by ex-PM Saad Hariri, TV networks said on Thursday.

“The talks over the government are based on a French paper that was delivered to a number of Lebanese leaders,” the reports said.

“It summarizes the contacts that French President Emmanuel Macron carried out with them and is based on a reform program that would begin with the quick formation of a government dubbed ‘mission government,’” the reports added.

The reports also said that Hariri has another paper that “intersects with the French paper, especially over topics such as electricity reform, telecommunications, judiciary, security, financial audit and the International Monetary Fund.”

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that Speaker Nabih Berri has launched an initiative aimed at “agreeing on a unified reform program” for the new government.

Thumb s.o.s 20 August 2020, 17:09

What we need is the lower ranked army men like colonels and lieutenants and emulate the courageous Mali army. Arrest the president, prime minister and all top generals loyal to the corrupt ruling class.

What triggered this is videos of Mali’s president IBK, more precisely his son having a party on a luxury yacht ..... we have tons of those here.

Missing fmhasan15@yahoo.com 20 August 2020, 21:30

If there is ever a country ever that needs a coup d'etat to get rid of the corrupt ruling class and bring in a new Lebanon, it will be Lebanon today. But is there a Fouad Chehab in the ranks, and a Salim Hoss for premier?

Thumb canadianleb 20 August 2020, 17:10

Hariri should not even be considered as he is one of the biggest thieves and we are in this situation because of him and his gang of thieves.

Missing kazan 20 August 2020, 17:43

I thought that Macron listened to the people when he was in Beirut, They told him , we don't want the feudal system, we don't want the warlords ,we don't want corruption,we want honest and competent people

Thumb tric.portugal 20 August 2020, 18:49

Macron say too that like the cristhians in France but give green light for the whaabis to burn the catholic temples and transform France in a Caliphate of paris

Thumb tric.portugal 20 August 2020, 18:36

Ahhh the Saudis impose Hariri to Macron...integrate the Meca refugies, is the message of Macron to Lebanon...

Thumb tric.portugal 20 August 2020, 18:38

Macron his conspirated against the political head of cristhians in Lebanon... Weaken the cristhians.. Macron, the Mohamed of Paris!!!

Thumb tric.portugal 20 August 2020, 18:42

French do not put the return of Meca refugies from Lebanon... It's for delay.. Delay... Delay... Integrated and change the electoral law for the cristhians losing powers in Lebanon!! Macron is working for the cristhians lose powers in Lebanon... It's a Meca leader!!!

Thumb tric.portugal 20 August 2020, 18:47

France sell Lebanon to Meca!! The Judas of Cristhianity in Lebanon and France... How much money the Saudis offer to Macron to work in favor of the expansion of Whaabism!!!???

