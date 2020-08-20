Govt. Talks Begin Based on 'French Paper', Hariri Proposals

Consultations to form a new government have kicked off based on a “French paper” and another prepared by ex-PM Saad Hariri, TV networks said on Thursday.

“The talks over the government are based on a French paper that was delivered to a number of Lebanese leaders,” the reports said.

“It summarizes the contacts that French President Emmanuel Macron carried out with them and is based on a reform program that would begin with the quick formation of a government dubbed ‘mission government,’” the reports added.

The reports also said that Hariri has another paper that “intersects with the French paper, especially over topics such as electricity reform, telecommunications, judiciary, security, financial audit and the International Monetary Fund.”

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that Speaker Nabih Berri has launched an initiative aimed at “agreeing on a unified reform program” for the new government.