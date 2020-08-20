Lebanon Receives Diesel from Iraq, Aid from Oman, Ukraine

Lebanon on Thursday received Iraqi, Omani and Ukrainian aid as part of the relief efforts aimed at addressing the repercussions of the devastating Beirut port blast.

The Lebanese Army said a Ukrainian plane carrying medical aid landed at Beirut airport as 31 tankers carrying diesel and dispatched by Iraq entered the country via the al-Masnaa border crossing.

Two Omani military planes carrying 28 tons of food, medical and humanitarian aid have also landed at the airport.

“This assistance comes at the directions of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in support of Lebanon in the face of the repercussions of the disastrous blast at Beirut port,” the army said.