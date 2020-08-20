Mobile version

Lebanon Receives Diesel from Iraq, Aid from Oman, Ukraine

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 August 2020, 17:44
W460

Lebanon on Thursday received Iraqi, Omani and Ukrainian aid as part of the relief efforts aimed at addressing the repercussions of the devastating Beirut port blast.

The Lebanese Army said a Ukrainian plane carrying medical aid landed at Beirut airport as 31 tankers carrying diesel and dispatched by Iraq entered the country via the al-Masnaa border crossing.

Two Omani military planes carrying 28 tons of food, medical and humanitarian aid have also landed at the airport.

“This assistance comes at the directions of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in support of Lebanon in the face of the repercussions of the disastrous blast at Beirut port,” the army said.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 20 August 2020, 18:39

Ufff we’re getting aid from poor nations such as Ukraine and Iraq.... look how Lebanon has fallen.

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 20 August 2020, 20:03

S.O.S we get aid from Sri-Lanka and Bangladesh so we have become worse than Haiti and Somalia and these clowns in power want to bring back Saad Hariri..

Reply Report