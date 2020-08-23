Hizbullah Says Has Downed Israeli Drone

Hizbullah said overnight it had downed and seized an Israeli drone as it flew over the Lebanese border.

"Earlier today, during IDF operational activity along the Blue Line, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory," the Israeli army for its part said.

"There is no risk of breach of information," it added in a statement.

Hizbullah said its fighters downed the drone near the town of Aita al-Shaab.

Israel late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hizbullah fighters to penetrate the border.

But the group denied any involvement in the incident which came after an Israeli missile attack hit positions of Syrian regime forces and their allies south of Damascus, killing five.

In September 2019, Hizbullah vowed to down Israeli drones overflying Lebanon following an incident a month earlier when two packed with explosives targeted Hizbullah's stronghold of in Beirut's southern suburbs.