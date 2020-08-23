Hizbullah Says Has Downed Israeli Drone
Hizbullah said overnight it had downed and seized an Israeli drone as it flew over the Lebanese border.
"Earlier today, during IDF operational activity along the Blue Line, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory," the Israeli army for its part said.
"There is no risk of breach of information," it added in a statement.
Hizbullah said its fighters downed the drone near the town of Aita al-Shaab.
Israel late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hizbullah fighters to penetrate the border.
But the group denied any involvement in the incident which came after an Israeli missile attack hit positions of Syrian regime forces and their allies south of Damascus, killing five.
In September 2019, Hizbullah vowed to down Israeli drones overflying Lebanon following an incident a month earlier when two packed with explosives targeted Hizbullah's stronghold of in Beirut's southern suburbs.
I will be impressed when all Lebanese will feel equal, united en proud of their nation.
God bless hezbollah aka the Lebanese Army for protecting us from Israeli drones, imported viruses, and helping the families of the bereaved.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
and this just proves that Lebanon and hezbollah are in full compliance with UN resolution 1701 which calls for no armed presence of any kind except for the LAF south of the Litani River.
made up stories to keep us believing they are protecting us. where is the Lebanese army? how do they work with this militia? what contact do they have with them? how can weapons flow in our country without them saying anything? this is a mysterious relationship that must be exposed and discussed.
Where’s the Lebanese army ? Why isn’t it dealing with these drones ?
It raises some reason questions such as the LAF command being accomplices of the terrorist organization.